Kane Brown puts on a light show for his “Grand” music video

Kane put out “Grand” last week. Though the song comes off the track list for his upcoming Different Man album — a project he’s described as straightforward country — the new song is a major nod to his pop side.

In keeping with those different stylistic leanings, the music video for “Grand” is quite a bit different than the honky tonkin’ music video he put out for his last single, “Like I Love Country Music.”

This time around, Kane opts for a laser light show, putting on a dazzling and futuristic display as he sings along to the song.

It’s an impressive contrast from “Like I Love Country Music” and just goes to show that Kane is among the diverse artists in the format. Different Man will be out in full on September 9.