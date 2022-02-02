Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert & Morgan Wallen are headlining Watershed 2022

ABC

Watershed Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, and headliners Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown are leading the pack.

Each will lead the bill on one of the event’s three days. Other acts scheduled to play include Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Runaway June, Lauren Alaina and many others. Tickets will go on sale on February 11.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Watershed. The festivities will once again be held in George, Washington.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for all three headliners. Miranda’s joining forces with Little Big Town to revive their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour, and Kane’s currently teasing the release of his next studio album.

Meanwhile, Morgan is mounting a return to the spotlight after being benched by many facets of the music industry last year when video footage emerged — exactly one year ago on Wednesday — of him yelling a racist slur.

In a mid-2021 interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Morgan discussed the incident and pledged $500,000 in donations to Black organizations. Last week, he completed fulfilling that pledge, donating $100,000 to Nashville’s National Museum for African American Music, according to USA Today.

The singer has since announced his own headlining tour, and has also plotted appearances at multiple festivals and released new music.

