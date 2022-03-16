Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini + Mickey Guyton lead the 2022 CMT Music Awards nominees

ABC

Kane Brown leads all comers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, the nominations for which were revealed Wednesday morning. Two-time nominee Carly Pearce helped announce four major categories during the 8 a.m. hour on CBS Mornings, with the remaining nominations following later today.

Kane scored nominations in four categories, including the most coveted award of the night, Video of the Year. Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini follow close behind, with three nods each.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards also includes a brand-new category, the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year award, which recognizes performances given as part of the CMT Digital segment. Among those competing for the award in its first year are Carly, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson.

Brittney and Cody are two of the artists recognized for the first time at the CMT Awards, joining fellow first-time nominees Breland, Elvie Shane, Caitlyn Smith, Priscilla Block, MacKenzie Porter and Tenille Arts. Outside the country genre, other first-time nominees include H.E.R., and Paul Klein of LANY.

Voting for the 2022 CMT Awards is open now. The show will broadcast live from Nashville on CBS — its first time airing on a major broadcast TV network — on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Kane and Kelsea hosted the awards show last year, and Kelsea will return as a co-host in 2022, alongside actor Anthony Mackie.

Here are this year’s CMT Music Awards nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson — “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood — “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves — “justified”

Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney — “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton — “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert — “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton — “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t”

Eric Church — “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan — “Waves”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett — “Country Again”

Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett — “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves — “justified”

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton — “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert — “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay — “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae — “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion — “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee — “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band — “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Breland — “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion — “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane — “My Boy”

Parker McCollum — “To Be Loved By You”

Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde — “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line — “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood — “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley — “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney — “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait — “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton — “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown — “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY — “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland — “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland — “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends”)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer — “Sober and Skinny (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

Carly Pearce — “Dear Miss Loretta (from CMT :60 Songs)”

Cody Johnson — “Dear Rodeo (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

Jon Pardi — “On the Other Hand / Forever and Ever Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson — “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

