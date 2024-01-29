Kane Brown + Katelyn tease new romantic duet

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are back in the studio together once again.

The country hitmaker recently shared with fans a snippet of an unreleased duet featuring vocals from his “Thank God” singing partner.

“Who’s ready for this new music [heart emoji],” Kane captioned his Instagram video.

The video clip shows Kane lip-syncing to the as-yet-untitled song as Katelyn sways along with their 4-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose.

“I won’t, never will/ I don’t, never do/ I can’t, never could/ Stop loving you,” Kane and Katelyn sing in the romantic midtempo tune.

The couple are currently expecting their third child, a boy. He’ll join Kingsley and 2-year-old Kodi Jane.

Coming up, Kane will hit the road on his In The Air Tour. The trek kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville and will wrap up in Arlington on September 14. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Kane’s website.

“I Can Feel It” is the lead single off Kane’s forthcoming new album; it’s continuing its ascent to the top of the country charts.

