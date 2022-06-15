Kane Brown joins an all-genre cast of collaborators for EDM artist Steve Aoki’s new album

ABC

Kane Brown might be focusing on his country roots for his next album, but when it comes to collabs and features with other artists, nothing’s off the table.

Case in point: The singer has been announced as one of EDM star Steve Aoki’s duet partners for his next project, HiROQUEST. Kane is part of an all-star, all-genre list of collaborators, also including Taking Back Sunday, Mod Sun, PnB Rock, Georgia Ku and more.

Kane’s feature comes on track five of the 16-song collection. Called “Move On,” the song also boasts a contribution from self-appointed “Cowboy DJ Rikstar,” Ricky Retro.

On his Instagram stories, Kane recently shared a video of himself recording a song that features rap-style vocals and an EDM-inspired beat; it’s not clear whether it’s a clip of “Move On” or whether Kane’s teasing another new project.

Meanwhile, fans who prefer Kane’s country side have plenty to be excited about, too: Not only is he working on an album that he says will be a full track list of country songs, but he also recently released his honky-tonkin’ new country banger, “Like I Love Country Music.”

