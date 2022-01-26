Kane Brown + his wife debut new tattoos they got for their daughter Kodi Jane

Kane Brown is showing off some new ink that he and his wife, Katelyn, recently got in celebration of their youngest daughter, Kodi Jane.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram, showing himself and his wife holding hands. Kane has got fresh ink on his left hand, with bold letters reading “KODI.” Meanwhile, Katelyn’s got the same name in a similar font, plus Kodi’s middle name, tattooed on her right forearm.

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kodi late last year, after keeping Katelyn’s pregnancy a secret. Kodi is the couple’s second child: Their first daughter, Kingsley, arrived in October 2019.

Both Kane and Katelyn had tattoos already. Katelyn’s are relatively small, while Kane has long rocked full sleeves. After the couple got married, Kane got a tattoo of Katelyn’s name on his right hand, with the “y” stylized into the shape of an infinity symbol.

Of course, the country-star couple didn’t forget their oldest daughter: They’ve got matching “Kingsley” tattoos, too.

