Kane Brown announces ‘Different Man’ album, dropping “Grand” on Friday

Kane Brown is a Different Man on his new album.

On Monday, Kane announced that his third studio album, Different Man, will be released on September 9. It features 17 tracks, including his current top five single, “Like I Love Country Music,” and #1 hit “One Mississippi” along with previously released tracks “Whiskey Sour” and “Leave You Alone.”

Kane is also set to drop his new song “Grand” on Friday, which he recently teased on Instagram.

The country superstar revealed the news by partnering with CMT to display his album cover on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard, becoming the first artist to do so. The cover art was selected by his fans via social media after Kane posted two options and asked them to pick their favorite.

Different Man is the hitmaker’s first studio album since 2018’s Platinum-certified Experiment, which boasted three consecutive #1 singles, “Lose It,” “Good as You” and “Homesick.”

Kane will head across the pond later this year on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour that extends into 2023.

