Kane Brown and wife Katelyn debut “Thank God” video as ‘Different Man’ arrives

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, escape the world with a lush, tropical beachside vacation in the music video for “Thank God,” their new duet, which appears on Kane’s Different Man album.

Some shots show the couple cruising down a greenery-covered backroad with the top down, while others see them at a beachside bonfire, dancing around and watching the sun go down.

It’s an idyllic visual addition to the couple’s duet, a romantic declaration of love and dedication to a partner who makes life complete. For Kane’s listeners, the collaboration is a long time coming: fans have been asking for the singer to release a duet with his wife, a talented singer who pursued a career as an R&B/pop artist before she and Kane met and got married.

“My fans have been waiting for five years for us to sing together,” Kane tells People, revealing that the couple went through four other duet ideas before settling on “Thank God.”

“…And then ‘Thank God’ came in and I was like, ‘This is the one.’ And she said the same thing, and I’m so glad I waited for this particular one to come out,” he continues.

Kane’s Different Man album arrived on Friday. It also features another duet: the title track is a collaboration with Blake Shelton.

