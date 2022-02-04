Kane Brown adds another leg to his Blessed & Free Tour, with new openers Walker Hayes & RaeLynn

Kane Brown’s not ready to call it quits on his Blessed & Free Tour quite yet. The run, which was originally scheduled to wrap this month, will return this spring for eight more shows.

Kicking off May 7 with a stop in Chattanooga, the tour will take Kane across a number of stadiums and arenas. Kane’s got a new batch of opening acts, too. Chase Rice is staying on from the last leg of the tour, but new supporting acts Walker Hayes and RaeLynn have signed on to join the Blessed & Free Tour.

During the first leg of the tour, Jordan Davis was direct support for Kane, and Restless Road also joined the trek.

To be the first to pick up tickets for the spring dates on the Blessed & Free Tour, head over to Kane’s website now to register for the pre-sale.

