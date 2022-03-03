Kacey Musgraves is one of 12 TIME Women of the Year for 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves has been named a 2022 TIME Woman of the Year, along with an inaugural class featuring CEOs, civil rights activists, athletes, artists and leaders in other fields.

All 12 honorees will be celebrated at a gala on International Women’s Day, which is March 8. Kacey will give a musical performance at the event, which is set to take place in Los Angeles.

Kacey’s inclusion in the program comes on the heels of the 2021 release of her Star-Crossed album, as she continues to challenge genre boundaries and make strides towards new possibilities within the format.

Though Star-Crossed was deemed ineligible for consideration in country-specific categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards — due to the Recording Academy’s decision that the project lacked sufficient stylistic elements of the genre — Kacey’s nominated in two genre categories. Those are Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, both for her new song, “Camera Roll.”

Though 2022 marks the first of what will be annual Women of the Year lists, the recognition builds on TIME’s 2020 Women of the Year Project, which recognized female leaders throughout history.

