Justin Moore’s ‘Stray Dog’ has arrived

Justin Moore‘s seventh studio record, Stray Dog, is out.

The eight-track project was recorded at the famed Castle Recording Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, and features Justin as a co-writer on every song.

“A long time ago I decided I wasn’t going to play games or pursue things that didn’t make me happy, perhaps that’s made me a bit of an outsider in this industry, but it’s also what allows me to go to bed each night feeling good about what I’m doing,” Justin writes on Instagram.

“I’ve never just gone along with the crowd,” he continues. “I’ve always tried to follow my heart and let the chips fall where they may, and I’m really proud of that.”

Justin celebrated this milestone on Thursday, May 4, with a sold-out album release show at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon. Priscilla Block and Riley Green also joined him as surprise guests.

If you missed the show, watch the livestream on YouTube.

Justin and Priscilla’s single “You, Me, And Whiskey” is approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

Here’s the Stray Dog track list:

“Everybody Get Along” (with Riley Green)

“That Wasn’t Jack”

“With A Woman You Love”

“Better Slow”

“Stray Dogs”

“Country On It”

“You, Me, And Whiskey” (with Priscilla Block)

“Get Rich Or Drunk Trying”

