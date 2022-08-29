Justin Moore’s feeling mixed emotions as his kids head back to school: “It’s just kind of mind-blowing”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The days are long but the years are short, and Justin Moore is feeling like a proud dad this year as he sends all four of his kids off to school.

The singer got nostalgic on social media as he reflected on how all four of his kids — including his 5-year-old son, Thomas South — are now officially old enough to go to school.

Though sending his young son to school hits extra hard this back-to-school season, Justin says all of his children are growing up at an alarming rate. For example, his oldest daughter is now old enough to be a cheerleader.

“Ella, our oldest, she’s going into seventh grade this year, which for us is considered junior high,” Justin tells ABC Audio. “It’s great, but it’s sad at the same time, you know? She’s cheering this year, which she’s never done. I can’t really help with that. I don’t know much about it.”

In fact, all four kids are very busy with sports this year. Justin’s daughters Kennedy and Klein are going into fifth and third grade, respectively, and they’re both playing basketball and softball.

“[Klein]’s all excited because she just got new glasses — like, she has to wear glasses,” the singer adds. “I wish I was excited about me needing glasses.”

The youngest member of the family will be in kindergarten this year, Justin continues. “South started kindergarten, which is just kind of mind-blowing,” he adds.

The singer and his family live in his home state of Arkansas.

