Justin Moore’s dropping “This Is My Dirt” on Friday

Justin Moore has announced that he’s releasing a new song, “This Is My Dirt,” on Friday, November 17.

“Wrote a song about the land I live on,” Justin shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, with an attached preview video of his upcoming track.

The anthemic number spotlights the dirt, fields, pond and land he grew up on and why it’s too sentimentally precious to him to sell. “This Is My Dirt” is penned by Justin, Randy Montana, Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover.

Justin’s latest album is Stray Dog, which arrived in May and features the chart-topping Priscilla Block-assisted single, “You, Me, and Whiskey.”

You can presave “This Is My Dirt” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

