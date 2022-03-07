“Just absolutely amazing”: Chris Young heads into the 2022 ACMs as the most-nominated artist

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

As he gears up for the 2022 ACM Awards, Chris Young is looking forward to a great memory in the making. He’s the most-nominated artist at tonight’s awards show, with seven nominations in total.

Several of those mentions come courtesy of “Famous Friends,” his chart-topping duet with Kane Brown, which was the most-played country radio song of 2021. Chris’ nods are spread over four categories, with double nominations in three of those, thanks to his role as a producer on the song.

“It’s just been such a wild journey with that song,” Chris notes ahead of the show. “Obviously, we’re sitting there hoping it blows up and does really well, but you never know that it’s gonna be the most-played song of the year, and get the most nominations. It’s just a lot to celebrate, and to be able to share that with a good friend is pretty cool.”

Chris is a dark horse at the ceremony: If he wins in any of the categories in which he’s nominated, it’ll be his first ACM trophy ever.

“Just absolutely amazing,” he marvels, when he thinks back on all the ACM recognition he’s received this year. “And getting to perform on that stage and make a memory at Allegiant [Stadium.]”

Playing at this year’s ACMs venue in Las Vegas is another first for Chris, he adds. “I’ve actually never been there before. So my first memory, that’s gonna be a really cool awards show,” he says.

The ACMs will stream at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton is hosting the show, along with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.