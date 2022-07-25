Jordan Davis’ wife didn’t quite get it the first time she heard his new love song, “What My World Spins Around”

ABC

Jordan Davis’ latest single is a love ballad called “What My World Spins Around,” a song that he wrote with fellow artist Ryan Hurd and another co-writer, Matt Dragstrem. All three writers had their partners in mind when they sat down to write that day, the singer says — which means that it was also written about Ryan’s wife, country star Maren Morris.

“We wrote it thinking about our wives and girlfriends,” he remembers before quickly jumping in with a clarifying joke. “Matt’s not married yet. It’s not that I have a wife and a girlfriend.”

For Jordan, of course, the inspiration comes from his wife Kristen, who’s been with him through all the ups and downs of his career. That makes their bond stronger, and it also makes her a little less romantic when it comes to hearing new love ballads he wrote just for her.

“She doesn’t even pick up on the lyrics anymore,” he adds. “She’s just kind of like, ‘Oh, that could be a cool follow-up to ‘Buy Dirt.’’ I was like, ‘Babe, did you even listen to the lyrics?’’

When Kristen first heard it, he continues, he and his team were on the hunt for the follow-up single to his number-one duet with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — so she had her music business hat on as she listened to the song.

“I play it. Halfway through it, I’m like, ‘I wonder what she thinks?’” Jordan recounts. “I did kind of write this with her in mind. Ended the song, and she was like, ‘I could see that as a single.’”

Jordan and Kristen tied the knot in 2017. They are parents to two young children, Eloise and Locklan.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.