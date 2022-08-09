Jordan Davis says it’s “pretty cool” having his children watch him perform live

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis‘ two young children are slowly but surely figuring out their dad is a rockstar.

Jordan and his wife, Kristen, are parents to 2-year-old daughter Eloise and 11-month-old son Locklan. While they’re still too young to fully comprehend their dad’s life in the spotlight, the singer says it’s fun for him to watch them take in his live shows.

“My daughter, she’s almost 3, so [it’s] connecting with her ‘that’s dad and all these people are singing with him,'” Jordan describes on the Today show, adding that baby Locklan is “just along for the ride.” “I don’t think it’s set in that Eloise’s dad does that kind of stuff, but I think it’s fun for her to see side stage and see her react with it. It’s pretty cool.”

Jordan also channels his family into his music, particularly with his current single, “What My World Spins Around,” which is inspired by his wife.

“She’s used to hearing a lot of my songs, so most of them she doesn’t pay attention to it. But this one, she locked in on, so maybe she picked up on who it was about,” the singer says.

“World” follows Jordan’s previous chart-topping single featuring Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.