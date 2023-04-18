Jordan Davis is a big fan of Dierks Bentley

“When I grow up, I want to be Dierks Bentley,” quips Jordan Davis.

Jordan is slated to open for Dierks on his upcoming Gravel & Gold Tour. This opportunity is one the fast-rising country singer cherishes a lot because of his longtime admiration for Dierks and his “master class” band.

“I know I’ve made that joke before, but, like, I just love [Dierks] to death,” Jordan shares. “I feel like I know not just Dierks, I know his band pretty well. Dan, his fiddle guy, I’ve known for longer than I’ve known Dierks. More importantly, like, it’s a master class. That band is so good.”

“Dierks is an entertainer to the nth degree and just really, really great people and this job gets tough and being on the road with really good people makes it a little bit easier,” Jordan continues.

“It doesn’t suck that Dierks can fly a plane, so we can be home pretty quick if he’s got any open seats. Dierks, I’d love to hop in there with ya. I’ll even help you fly, if you need some help, you know? I’m kidding—you’re flying the whole way,” he adds in jest.

Jordan is currently ascending the country charts with his single “Next Thing You Know.” The song is off his latest album, Bluebird Days, which includes the hit singles “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan.

For a full list of dates of the Gravel & Gold Tour and to get tickets, visit Dierks’ website.

