Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett & more to join Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Brooks & Dunn are set to embark on an arena tour this year — and they’re bringing a slew of modern superstars with them.

Joining the legendary duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn when they setg off on the Reboot Tour are opening acts Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, Walker Hayes, Gabby Barrett and Riley Green, along withTenille Townes, Morgan Wade, Dillon Carmichael and other rising stars.

The trek begins on May 5 in Evansville, Indiana and concludes on June 25 in Detroit and sees Brooks & Dunn headlining arenas for the first time in more than 10 years. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit Brooks & Dunn’s official website for a full list of dates.

