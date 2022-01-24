Jordan Davis extends the Buy Dirt Tour

ABC

Jordan Davis is planting deeper roots with the extension of his Buy Dirt Tour.

On Monday, the singer announced he is extending the tour named after his hit single “Buy Dirt” featuring Luke Bryan — which is #1 on the country charts this week — with new dates scheduled in the spring.

Throughout April and May, Jordan and opening act Tenille Arts will visit 11 cities across the U.S., beginning on April 8 in Orlando, Florida and concluding on May 14 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Along the way, they’ll stop in Atlanta, Dallas, Baltimore and other major markets. The trek also includes a pinnacle headlining show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 27, with Seaforth set to open.

“Pumped to extend the #BuyDirt tour in 22 with @TenilleArts and play at @theryman this fall,” Jordan shares on Twitter.

“My buddy @JordanCWDavis has the number one song in the country today ANDDD we’re going on tour together!” Tenille writes. “So excited to open up the #BuyDirt Tour this spring.”

Jordan launched the Buy Dirt Tour in fall 2021. Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. Visit Jordan’s website for a full list of dates.

