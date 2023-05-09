Jordan Davis’ ACM Male Artist nomination makes his world spin around

Jordan Davis reveals he had a moment of disbelief when he found out he’s in the running for Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t been that shocked in a long time. Definitely the most shocked I’ve been since I started doing music,” the “World Spins Around” hitmaker says.

“I knew I’d made it through to, like, the last round [of voting],” he continues. “Y’all see the other nominees in there and [those are] some heavy hitters. So to hear my name first, it was pure shock.”

Also up for the coveted trophy are Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

This isn’t Jordan’s first nomination, however.

“In 2019, I was up for New Artist,” he recalls. “So I think it goes to show that I’ve got a great team, great fans, and … we’ve made some great music that’s connecting with people.”

“Like, the awards are amazing, but to be nominated with those guys is a huge win for me,” he concludes.

Find out if Jordan can clinch the coveted honor as the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards stream live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana native’s latest hit, “Next Thing You Know,” is nearing the top 10 as he and his wife, Kristen, prepare to welcome their third child.

