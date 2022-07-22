Jon Pardi shares ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ track list + releases title track

UMG Nashville

Jon Pardi hides his heartache behind a good-timing smile in “Mr. Saturday Night,” the just-released title track of his upcoming new album.

“I feel like everybody wants to be ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ at one point on the weekend and have a good time,” the singer reflects. “But then you hear the song and — the way it’s so well-written — it’s a sad song, but you don’t go there right away, because it’s also a fun song.”

He adds, “That’s the thing about ‘Mr. Saturday Night,’ it’s more than meets the eye. It’s all fun until you get to the chorus.”

A steel-and-fiddle-soaked waltz, “Mr. Saturday Night” is a mournful ode to anyone who self-medicates their loneliness with alcohol and casual flings — then feels more alone than ever when the morning comes.

“So I buy a round and shut it down and never leave alone / But then Sunday comes and they get up and they go,” Jon sings in the chorus. “That’s why they call me Mr. Saturday Night / Mr. Always In, Mr. Never Missed a Good Time…”

In addition to dropping his new song, Jon shared the full track list of Mr. Saturday Night, which consists of 14 songs. It includes previously released singles “Last Night Lonely” and his Midland duet, “Longneck Way to Go,” plus a slew of as-yet-unheard tracks.

Mr. Saturday Night is due out September 2.

