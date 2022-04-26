Jon Pardi is “finishing up” his new album — and he has the pictures to prove it

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi is working hard on his new album.

The singer recently shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories from inside the studio that show his session musicians unpacking their instruments and warming up. He’s joined by producer and engineer Ryan Gore, along with songwriter Bart Butler, with whom he’s written several tracks on his debut album, California Sunrise, and the follow-up, Heartache Medication, including “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

“It’s 9:28 in the morning, we’re about to get rolling,” Jon says enthusiastically from behind the camera in his Stories.

The hitmaker also shared a black and white photo of himself in the recording booth singing into the microphone with the caption, “Finishing up album 4!”

“Let’s GOOOOO!” comments CMA Award-winning fiddle player Jenee Fleenor, who’s played on both of Jon’s previous albums.

“Last Night Lonely,” the lead single off the new project, is currently climbing the top 30 on country radio.

