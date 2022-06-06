Jon Pardi had to wait years to record “Last Night Lonely,” but “a good song will stick with you”

UMG Nashville

Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely” might be new to fans, but the singer says he actually had the current single waiting in his pocket for quite a while before he got the chance to record and release it.

“I think I’ve had it on hold for about two years now,” Jon says, explaining that due to the timing of his prior singles, which had long careers on country radio, he had to wait longer than he expected to record and release it.

But that actually turned out to be a good thing. “It was always good when I heard it, and once we recorded it, it was even better,” he says, adding that keeping a song in the chamber for a long time is a great litmus test for whether or not it has staying power.

“A good song will stick with you,” Jon continues. “And if I do have a song on hold a long time, and it still sounds just as good as it did the first time you heard it — when you’re going [in the studio], record it. That’s a good sign.”

“Last Night Only” is a different kind of love song, describing two people in a bar meeting for the first time and wondering if that night might be the last time they ever go home single.

And while Jon’s single days are well behind him — he tied the knot with his wife, Summer, in November 2020 — he admits he’s still not immune to the occasional lonely night while he’s out on tour.

“Somebody asked me, ‘When was your “Last Night Lonely”? I was like, ‘Well, you know, I’m a touring musician. Sometimes it gets lonely on the road,’” Jon jokes, before dissolving into laughter.

But these days, during his lonely nights, Jon has the thought of his wife to comfort him. “I just go back to my wedding night, you know. All the lovey gushy stuff,” he adds.

