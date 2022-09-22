Jon Pardi and wife Summer are expecting their first baby in early 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

It’s going to be a “Pardi of three” for country star Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer: The couple is expecting their first child early next year.

“I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!” the singer tells People, which shared the news this week. “I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Summer also explains that getting pregnant wasn’t the easiest journey for her and Jon, who got married in late 2020 and have been trying to have a baby ever since.

“It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can be really hard on a couple,” she says. “After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together…and then surprise, we’re pregnant!”

Now, she adds, she can’t wait to see Jon become a dad. “He’s such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family,” she adds.

In music news, Jon’s Mr. Saturday Night album came out earlier this month.

