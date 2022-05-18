Jimmie Allen, Trisha Yearwood + more sign on for panels, events at CMA Fest

ABC

Special CMA Fest programming continues to roll out this week, as the calendar fills in for the multiday country music festival headed to Nashville this June.

Jimmie Allen will appear on the CMA Close Up Stage in a panel discussing his children’s book, My Voice is a Trumpet. Trisha Yearwood is also helming an event billed as Up Close and Personal, featuring artists Lauren Alaina and Caitlyn Smith.

Other special events happening on the stage center around artists like Lainey Wilson, Craig Morgan and Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley. The collective Black Opry will take the stage, and Lady A’s Hillary Scott is set to host a female-forward event presented by She is the Music.

Meanwhile, a large group of newcomers will perform on the Spotlight Stage. Among them are Jenny Tolman, Shelby Darrall, Miko Marks and Madison Kozak.

The 2022 CMA Fest will take place June 9-12 in downtown Music City. Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and many more big names will take the main stage at Nissan Stadium during the festival.

