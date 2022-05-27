Jimmie Allen trades verses with Jennifer Lopez on a remixed “On My Way,” the latest Tulip Drive release

ABC

Jimmie Allen’s latest song release is a full-circle moment: It’s a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, the pop superstar who was a judge on Season 10 of American Idol — the same season that Jimmie competed on the show.

Now, the two stars are peers and duet partners. Their pop-leaning new song, “On My Way,” tells a romantic story of all of life’s ups and downs — and how they ultimately lead to the perfect partner.

It’s a harmony-packed remix of JLo’s solo version of the song, which first appeared in the soundtrack for Marry Me, her romcom that premiered back in February. In its new, remixed version, the song appears on the track list for Tulip Drive, Jimmie’s next album.

“On My Way” is one of the few tracks on Tulip Drive that Jimmie didn’t have a hand in writing, and he has said that this collection of music is his most personal to date.

“This is the first [album] where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes,” Jimmie explained in a statement.

The new project also continues the theme of big, cross-genre duets that Jimmie established on his Bettie James project. The track list of Tulip Drive also boasts a collab with CeeLo Green and T-Pain.