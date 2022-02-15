Jimmie Allen to serve as guest mentor on new season of ﻿’American Idol’

ABC

Jimmie Allen is returning to American Idol.

On Tuesday, the hit country singer revealed that he will be a guest mentor on season 20 of the ABC show. Jimmie made the announcement from one of his favorite places, Disney, broadcasting live from the Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with Minnie Mouse posing in the background.

“I cannot wait for you guys to see the talent they have in store for you,” he shares.

Jimmie is no stranger to the American Idol stage. He auditioned in 2011 for season 10 of the hit show and made it to the Hollywood round, where he was eliminated. He also performed on American Idol last year with contestants Alanis Sophia and Cecil Ray.

Jimmie will share mentoring duties with Bebe Rexha, known for her hit “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, who’s also been tapped as a guest mentor this season.

Jimmie’s fellow country superstar Luke Bryan returns as a judge when American Idol season 20 premieres on February 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.