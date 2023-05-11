Jimmie Allen sued by former manager for sexual assault

Jimmie Allen‘s former day-to-day manager is suing him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to an extensive new expose by Variety.

The woman, who is in her early 20s and identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed the lawsuit Thursday, May 11, in federal court in Tennessee. She alleges the singer raped her, and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months.

The “Down Home” hitmaker denied the allegation in a statement from his attorney.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen says. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years.”

“During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing,” he continues, “and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives.”

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” he concludes.

Variety notes the woman’s attorney denied Allen’s claim her client asked for money, stating, “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand.”

On April 21, Jimmie and his wife, Alexis, announced their separation, while simultaneously revealing she’s pregnant with their third child.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.