Jimmie Allen gets personal with new album, ﻿’Tulip Drive’

Jimmie Allen is releasing a new album in June.

Following his appearance at the Grammy Awards Sunday, the country superstar has announced that Tulip Drive will be released on June 24. Its lead single, “Down Home,” is currently climbing the charts.

Like Jimmie’s debut album, the title holds personal meaning, as Tulip Drive is the name of the street his late grandmother grew up on in Lewes, DE. His first album, Mercury Lane, was named after the street he grew up on in his hometown of Milton, DE. Follow-up EPs Bettie James and Bettie James Gold Edition were named in honor of his late grandmother, Bettie, and father, James.

The hit singer says that many of the songs on the new project are inspired from real-life experiences when Jimmie was in high school and college at a time when he was “learning a lot of life lessons from my grandmother,” and is using the title as a way to honor her memory.

“A lot of the songs on this album are from that time period. This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences – from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties & the good times,” he shares in a statement.

Jimmie’s Down Home Tour concludes on May 21. He’ll also headline the second annual Bettie James Fest in Milton on August 13.

