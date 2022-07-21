Jimmie Allen, Dolly Parton + more get the reggae treatment in ‘Country Goes Reggae’

ABC

Jimmie Allen, Dolly Parton, Alabama and Rascal Flatts are just a few of the country stars whose hits are getting revamped as reggae songs in a new compilation album, Country Goes Reggae.

Produced by The Berman Brothers and featuring Jamaican band Positive Vibration, Country Goes Reggae spans a cross-generational selection of country favorites over an 11-song track list.

Dolly’s “Two Doors Down” is featured on the collection, as is Alabama’s “Pass it on Down” and Uncle Kracker’s “Smile.” Toby Keith gets the reggae treatment with a revamped version of his “Red Solo Cup,” and “I Like the Sound of That” by Rascal is featured, too.

Along with country classics, Country Goes Reggae also samples the genre’s newer hits. Chase Rice’s “Eyes on You” makes an appearance, as does Jimmie’s “Make Me Want To” and Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Country Goes Reggae will be available on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.