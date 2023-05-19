Jimmie Allen apologizes to wife for “humiliating” affair

Jimmie Allen issued a public apology to his estranged wife Alexis Gale after his former manager sued him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” Allen began in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me,” he continued.

The 37-year-old country star added, “The business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”

“I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed,” he concluded.

In the lawsuit, Allen’s former manager, 25, alleged that he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims was aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

Allen has denied all allegations by the woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” and he claims that their relationship was consensual.

On April 21, Jimmie and Alexis, announced their separation, while simultaneously revealing she’s pregnant with their third child. They have two children together: 3-year-old Naomi and 1-year-old Zara. Jimmie also has an 8-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

If you are affected by abuse and need support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

