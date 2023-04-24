Jimmie Allen and his wife are separating

ABC

Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, are separating.

In an Instagram statement posted on Friday, April 21, Jimmie wrote: “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

He added, “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Alexis posted a similar message on Instagram.

According to People, Jimmie and Alexis married in a private ceremony on June 18, 2020, before having a public celebration in May 2021.

The couple has two children together: 3-year-old Naomi and 1-year-old Zara. Jimmie also has an 8-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

