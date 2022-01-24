Jimmie Allen adds new dates to Down Home Tour, announces second annual Bettie James Fest

ABC/Paula Lobo

Days before the official launch of his Down Home headlining tour, Jimmie Allen is expanding the trek.

The outing, which is Jimmie’s debut headlining tour, is scheduled to kick off on February 3 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, and he has added four new dates to trek, including a stop at the famed Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on May 21.

The singer’s other new dates will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita, Kansas, on April 22; The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on April 23; and the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on May 14.

American Idol season 19 contestant Chayce Beckham and Madeline Merlo have been added as opening acts, alongside previously announced opener Neon Union, made up of the duo of Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps, who are the inaugural act signed to Jimmie’s management and production company, JAB Entertainment.

Additionally, Jimmie has announced that he will headline his second annual Bettie James Fest on August 13 in his hometown of Milton, Delaware. Named after his late grandmother Bettie and father James, the country singer hosted the inaugural event in August 2021.

In 2020, Jimmie released the seven-track Bettie James EP, featuring his hit collaboration with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway,” followed by the Bettie James Gold Edition full-length album released last year.

“I’m looking forward to the start of my first headlining tour ‘Down Home’ Tour. We are gonna be play a lot of songs from Bettie James Gold Edition album,” Jimmie reveals on Twitter.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public this Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.