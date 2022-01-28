Jennifer Nettles returns to her ‘Righteous Gemstones’ acting gig this weekend

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

You can catch Jennifer Nettles on the small screen this weekend as the HBOmax comedy The Righteous Gemstones launches its second season. The solo star and member of chart-topping country duo Sugarland will return to her role of Aimee-Leigh Gemstone.

Ahead of the Season Two premiere, Jennifer hopped on social media to share a picture of herself in character, nearly unrecognizable behind a curly brown wig and oversized glasses.

Appearing only in flashbacks, Aimee-Leigh is the late wife of Dr. Eli Gemstone (played by John Goodman), the patriarch of the world-famous televangelist Gemstone family.

“Mama says you better put on your best black patton shoes, ‘cause it’s Special Service this Sunday!” Jennifer writes in the caption of her post, teasing the return of the show.

Jennifer’s acting skills are already well-documented. She also appeared in the cast of Harriet, a biopic about the life of Harriet Tubman and in the cast of the Broadway musical versions of Chicago and Waitress.

You can catch the season premiere of The Righteous Gemstones at 10 p.m. EST on HBOmax.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.