Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody

Jelly Roll may be relatively new in country music, but he’s been warmly embraced by fans and singers alike in the genre.

“It has been awesome, dude. I think that’s been the cool thing, I have friends in country,” Jelly tells ET‘s Rachel Smith, before highlighting the format’s diverse artists. “Country music’s a big spectrum, and I have friends that range from Dan and Shay to Riley Green, and cowboys like Cody Johnson.”

“If you can get a cowboy like Cody Johnson to like you, you on to something, and Lainey Wilson’s my sister. That’s just my sister.”

Jelly’s debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, is out now. The 13-song collection features his current single, “Need A Favor,” as well as the powerful Lainey-assisted duet, “Save Me.”

In May, Jelly released his candid ABC News Studios-produced documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, which is streaming now on Hulu.



