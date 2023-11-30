Jelly Roll predicts ongoing toy drive will be the biggest in Nashville history

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jelly Roll is fully embracing the charity spirit this holiday season.

The “Need a Favor” hitmaker recently launched his Nashville holiday toy drive. The drive is happening through December 15 and collects and gives donated toys to underprivileged families.

“Oh man, the toy drive is incredible here in Nashville,” Jelly tells ABC Audio as he beams with pride for his endeavor. “We’ve already done a couple of Walmarts. There’s eight locations in Middle Tennessee that have the bin set up [where] you can buy a toy and donate it here and there now. We’ve already raised thousands, tens of thousands of toys.”

Besides the behind-the-scenes planning and a November 4 live performance, Jelly’s pouring personal financial resources into an expected unprecedented Music City toy drive.

“I’m going to put a lot of money up myself. I’ve got a lot of friends putting up a lot of money,” shares the 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year. “It’s going to be the biggest toy drive in Nashville history by a country mile.”

For a full list of Jelly’s toy drive donation locations, head to tennessean.com.

On the music front, Jelly’s #2 and ascending to the peak of the country charts with his Lainey Wilson-assisted single, “Save Me.”

