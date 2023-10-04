Jelly Roll performs “Halfway to Hell” on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Jelly Roll appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 3 to perform “Halfway to Hell.”

The high-energy performance featured Jelly delivering the country and rock-tinged tune with a myriad of emotions, while dressed in a black shirt with the name of his son, Noah, embossed on it.

“Halfway to Heaven or halfway to hell/ My angels and demons at war with myself/ One foot in the fire and I still can’t tell/ Am I halfway to Heaven/ Halfway to Heaven or hell,” goes the chorus of the song, which Jelly penned with Jesse Frasure, Jessie Jo Dillon and Matt Jenkins.

“Halfway to Hell” is off Jelly’s latest album, Whitsitt Chapel. The project’s current single, “Save Me,” is #18 and ascending the country charts.

To see Jelly on his ongoing Backroad Baptism Tour, visit jellyroll615.com.

