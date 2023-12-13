Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay headed to ‘The Voice’ season 24 finale

The Voice is getting an extra dose of country music for its season 24 finale.

Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Dan + Shay have been announced as performers for the finale episode.

According to Billboard, Jelly will deliver the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Save Me”; Keith Urban will perform his 2016 chart-topper, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”; and season 25 coaches Dan + Shay will sing “Bigger Houses,” the title track of their latest album.

Additionally, season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood will return for a performance of “The Finger” and Reba McEntire will team up with fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan for “Let It Snow.”

The Voice‘s season 24 finale airs December 19 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

