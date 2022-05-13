Jelly Roll books a headlining arena date in Nashville as “Son of a Sinner” breaks into country radio’s top thirty

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Fast-rising viral sensation Jelly Roll has certified rock chops, but now he’s proving that he can hold the attention of a country fan base, too.

His new single, “Son of a Sinner,” just cracked the top thirty at country radio. That makes him the first artist ever to simultaneously notch a top-thirty country hit and an Active Rock chart number-one, with each song being an artist’s debut in its respective chart.

Jelly Roll’s rock hit is “Dead Man Walking,” which he’s currently playing to fans live during his busy touring schedule. Speaking of his live show, the singer just announced a huge Nashville concert: He’ll headline the city’s Bridgestone Arena on December 9.

By the time he gets to Bridgestone, Jelly Roll will have had ample opportunity to get to know country fans, and vice versa. He’s got a show with Texas artist Koe Wetzel on the books, and he’s also teaming up with Brantley Gilbert this summer for a short run called the Son of the Dirty South Tour.

