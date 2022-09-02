Jason Aldean’s publicity firm cuts ties with him after wife Brittany’s transphobic comments

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean is parting ways with The GreenRoom, his public relations firm of 17 years, according to a report from Billboard.

The split comes days after his wife Brittany was at the center of a social media controversy surrounding some transphobic comments she made on an Instagram reel. The reel in question shows Brittany going from makeup-free to full glam, with a caption that thanks her parents for not “changing my gender” when she went through a “tomboy phase.”

Artists Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris objected to the comments, criticizing Brittany’s words as hateful toward the LGBTQ+ community. Fiery back and forth ensued, with Maren calling Brittany “Insurrection Barbie,” leading the singer’s wife to launch a line of Barbie-themed t-shirts reading “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.”

When they announced their decision to part ways with Jason, The GreenRoom didn’t explicitly mention the fiasco.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” the firm said in a statement, adding, “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music.”

Jason hasn’t publicly commented on the split nor has he formally addressed his wife’s social media feud.

