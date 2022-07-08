Jason Aldean sends “That’s What Tequila Does” to country radio as he gears up for tour

ABC

Jason Aldean keeps the moody, broody themes going with his next single, “That’s What Tequila Does.”

The song, which comes off the Macon half of his Macon, Georgia double album, is an angsty, heartache anthem that keeps searching for one more night with the one he loves — with a little help from a shot of tequila.

Jason’s new single follows another heartache banger, “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” which recently became his 27th career number-one hit. Prior to releasing “Tequila,” both of the singles off Macon, Georgia — including “If I Didn’t Love You,” his duet with Carrie Underwood — hit the top of the country charts.

The singer says that he decided to make “Tequila” a single after seeing fans’ reactions to the song.

“We had a chance to play this song at CMA Fest a couple weeks ago, and the crowd’s reaction helped solidify this as the next single,” he explains. “I’m looking forward to kicking things off on the road next week, and I feel like this song is going to have a big moment during our set.”

Jason’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour launches July 15 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It’ll keep the star busy through late October.

