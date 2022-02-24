Jason Aldean sells the bulk of his catalog in a $100 million deal

ABC

Jason Aldean has sold 90 percent of his catalog of recorded music to independent publishing company Spirit Music Group. Variety reports that the sale yielded upward of $100 million.

Included in the sale are Jason’s first nine albums, beginning with his self-titled debut from 2005 and encompassing every release through 2019’s 9. The singer, who retains income interest on the music, says he’s excited to place his music with a publishing company where it’ll be well cared for.

“It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after,” he notes.

Notably, Jason’s 10th studio album, the double project Macon, Georgia, isn’t included in the Spirit Music Group acquisition. The first half of that album, Macon, dropped last November, with Georgia set to follow in April.

Jason’s newest single off Georgia is “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” which came out last month.

