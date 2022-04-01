Jason Aldean says if he + Carrie Underwood win their Grammy, he’ll get her to duet with him “on every album”

ABC

Carrie Underwood just might turn out to be Jason Aldean’s good luck charm at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

Jason’s a five-time nominee, though he has yet to bring home some hardware. But that might change on Sunday: He and Carrie are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their chart-topper, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“If we happen to win one this year, it basically means I have to get Carrie to do a duet with me for every album from here on out,” the singer tells E! News’ Daily Pop.

Grammy or no Grammy, Jason went on to sing his duet partner’s praises, saying that Carrie is a “pro.”

“She’s just one of those artists that comes in, she knows the parts, and it was pretty evident immediately that we had something that we thought was gonna be pretty special,” he elaborates. “We’ve had a chance to perform this live a few times, and she nails it every time. She’s one of the best female singers of our era, so it was fun to work with her.”

If they do win their trophy, Carrie will have to accept it for the both of them: Jason can’t make it out to Las Vegas on Sunday evening for the show. However, Carrie isn’t just attending, she’s also performing on the Grammys stage.

Tune in to watch the Grammys this Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.