Jason Aldean matches Taylor Swift’s record with “Trouble With a Heartbreak”

Jason Aldean isn’t having much trouble with his latest single.

After claiming the #1 spot on country radio with “Trouble With a Heartbreak” last month, the song has again ascended to the top of the charts, bringing his total to three weeks. This marks the first song in more than a decade to reenter at #1 since Taylor Swift‘s “Mean” accomplished the feat in 2011.

“It’s a really big deal to me to have a three-week No. 1, especially after all these years doing what we do,” Jason says in a statement. “The support of country radio and the fans makes me that much more ready to see all of you back out on the road.”

“Trouble” follows Jason’s previous chart-topper off his new album, Macon, “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood.

The Georgia native will embark on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour on July 15, with Gabby Barrett, Tracy Lawrence and more to serve as opening acts.

