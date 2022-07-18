Jason Aldean explains why Macon, Georgia is such a personal album title: “It all started there”

ABC

Jason Aldean kicks off his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour tonight in Scranton, Pennsylvania, beginning an extensive string of dates that will give him a chance to introduce fans to the live version of his latest double album, Macon, Georgia.

That project — his 10th — is named after the singer’s hometown Macon, which Jason says had a massive impact on his eventual career as a country star.

“It all started there,” he recounts. “…That’s where I learned to play guitar and where I learned to sing and where I played bars for the first time.”

At the time, Jason wasn’t even old enough to drink, but he fell in with a group of older musicians who taught him everything he knows about jam sessions and playing late nights in bars on small stages.

“When I was a 15, 16 year old kid, guys — you know, other musicians in that town — kinda took me under their wing and would take me to these after-hours bars and have jam sessions,” he recounts. “When I had to be at school the next day. So I was getting home at three in the morning.”

Jason may have lost a little sleep, but he learned important lessons about his chosen career path during those long nights out.

“It was just kind of where I learned to be a musician. It’s just where it all started for me,” he says, explaining that it felt only fitting to mark that early memory in the title of his landmark 10th album. “It was me kind of paying tribute to where it all started from.”

Jason just released his latest country radio single, “That’s What Tequila Does.” The song comes off the Macon half of his double album.

