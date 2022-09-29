Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood + lots more stars are auctioning off their original song lyrics for charity

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Want to own a handwritten copy of lyrics to songs by Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Walker Hayes, Kelsea Ballerini or another one of your favorite country stars? Now’s your chance.

Today’s biggest stars and country music legends are coming together to contribute handwritten copies of their song lyrics to a charitable cause. Julien’s Auctions announced its third annual online charity auction event, Handwritten Song Lyrics Benefitting Music Health Alliance, this week.

Highlighted songs include Kelsea’s “Peter Pan,” Walker’s “Fancy Like” and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be.” Also on offer are handwritten lyrics to Peter Frampton’s “Do You Feel Like I Do,” ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man,” Martina McBride’s “Concrete Angel” and more.

There’s also a copy of Kenny Rogers’ “Twenty Years Ago,” written by songwriter Wood Newton and signed by all four co-writers in honor of the late singer’s memory.

The auction will open on October 1 and will start closing in real time on October 24. Proceeds benefit the Music Health Alliance, which advocates for music industry members’ access to health care and financial support through medical procedures.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.