Jason Aldean can’t shake off the hurt in “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” the new single off ‘Georgia’

Brian Higbee

Jason Aldean tries in vain to forget the memory of a lost love in “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” his latest single, which came out on Friday. It’s the newest installment off Georgia, the upcoming second half of a double album that began in November with his Macon release.

“This song hit me right when I heard it,” Jason explains, “and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”

The same day he released it, Jason gave his soulful breakup ballad a visual element, dropping a cinematic music video set in Las Vegas. The clip follows a cowboy as he rides to the National Finals Rodeo, but can’t quite forget the girl he left back home.

You can spot Jason in the video, too: He’s the performer onstage at a show that the cowboy drifts into as he meanders around the city, looking for a distraction from his broken heart.

Georgia is due out on April 22.

