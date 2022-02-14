Jason Aldean books Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour this summer

ABC

Jason Aldean declares himself a rock n’ roll cowboy with his new tour.

On Monday, the ACM Artist of the Decade announced that he’s launching the 34-date Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver set to open.

It begins on July 15 in Scranton, PA and continues through October 29, when it wraps in Wichita, KS. Along the way, Jason and crew will stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and for a two-night stay at Bank of NH Pavilion.

The Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour is named after a track off Jason’s upcoming album, Macon, Georgia, that he says is “all about knowing you belong on the road.”

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” he adds.

Tickets go on sale February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit the singer’s website for a full list of dates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.