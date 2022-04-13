“I’ve got to do the things that matter”: What Cody Johnson learned from his song, “‘Til You Can’t”

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Sure, Cody Johnson owes a whole lot of success to his song, “‘Til You Can’t” — the song was a number-one country radio hit, and earned him one of his two trophies at the 2022 CMT Awards. But it might have had an even greater impact on who he is as a person.

“It gave me a new perspective of, I’m only here for a little while,” Cody explains to People about the song’s significance. “I’ve got to do the things that matter. Spend time with your wife, spend time with your kids, push your career, do it while you’re here. Don’t wait for the next chapter. Make it the next chapter.”

Cody was living out those words of wisdom at this week’s CMT Awards, soaking up the milestones as he claimed his trophies for Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

The night out also doubled as date night: Cody brought his wife, Brandi, to the show with him.

