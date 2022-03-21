“It’s theater, darling!”: Maren Morris to perform one-night-only concert in New York City

Columbia Nashville

Maren Morris is celebrating the release of her new album with a special show in New York City.

The superstar singer is teaming up with Amazon Music for Maren Morris: Live From New York, an intimate concert where she’ll perform songs off her new album, ﻿Humble Quest, ﻿at Sony Hall. During the show, fans will also get a preview of Maren’s episode of The Walk In, an online show hosted by Mo Heart of RuPaul’s Drag Race that will show off some of the hitmaker’s favorite outfits, including looks worn at the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, various tours and more.

“It’s theater, darling!” Maren captions the announcement of the special.

Humble Quest is Maren’s third studio album that will be released on March 25. Live From New York airs on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.